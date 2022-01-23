Costco Shoppers Are Taken Aback By The 46% Increase In This Item's Price

Costco is widely known for its low prices, which are part of the chain's allure. But sometimes even Costco must face the burdens of reality. However, judging by the Costco subreddit's reactions to a price surge, the membership will make do.

The post in question showed the price for a 40-pound container of Clorox's Xtra Blue chlorinating tabs for pools and spas in 2021 and 2022. On November 12, 2021, the product was worth $129.99. On January 22, 2022, it was worth $189.99. For reference, one commenter giggled, "It was like $70 spring 2020." Another exclaimed, "I got it for $97 in Florida Costco last summer!"

The price increase could be a result of the chlorine shortage that CNBC covered in 2021. The outlet cited the surge in home pool installations that the pandemic inspired. Moreover, a chlorine plant in Louisiana that caught fire in 2020 might not be up and running again until this coming spring. Combine that with yet another fire that CNN reported on January 15, and you have both a massive demand and an unpredicted shortfall in supply. No wonder prices for chlorine tabs rose by 46%.