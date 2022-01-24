Peeps' Latest Lineup Isn't Just About Chicks And Bunnies

Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Eggs may have been the most popular Easter candy in 2021 (via Retail Me Not), but we all know that no Easter basket is truly complete without a package of Peeps Marshmallows nestled somewhere in that bed of plastic grass. The pastel-colored chicks and bunnies have been a springtime staple for more than 60 years, with Americans buying enough to make them the best-selling, non-chocolate Easter candy for 20 years running, according to Food Network.

With such a lengthy run, it wouldn't come as no surprise if the sugar-coated confections earn the accolade yet again this year — especially since the Peeps lineup is growing and poised to include some pretty exciting flavors in 2022. According to Chew Boom, the candy makers have collaborated with the popular Keurig cup brand The Original Donut Shop to give their bird-shaped treats a java-inspired makeover this season with the introduction of Peeps The Original Donut Shop Coffee-Flavored Marshmallow Chicks. But that's not all — we'll also be seeing a new Caramel Mocha flavor of Peeps-Filled Delights as part of this collab, which adds on to the coffee-flavored chicks by filling them with caramel cream and dipping them in chocolate.

Elite Daily reports that both the Caramel Mocha-Filled Peeps Delights and the traditional coffee-flavored marshmallows are priced between $1.69 and $2.09 a pack, and are available in 3- and 10-count packs, respectively, However, there are a few store-exclusive sizes available at Target and Dollar Tree as well.