Fans Are Applauding Hunter Fieri's Birthday Wishes For His Dad

Given Hunter Fieri's famous father, chef Guy Fieri, it's no surprise he's no stranger to the kitchen or to the entertainment industry. According to Wide Open Eats, Hunter has appeared on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" and "Guy's Grocery Games" alongside his father. And, per LinkedIn, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas attendee worked his way up to line cook in one of Guy's restaurants and even operated a pizza food truck called "Kulinary Gangstas" for a time.

Hunter has said that Guy taught him how to cook early on, having him chop onions for him when he was only five years old and making himself breakfast in the third grade (via Wide Open Eats). The now-25-year-old self-proclaimed Prince of FlavorTown's latest project, however, is all his own: a documentary made in partnership with plant-based pasta company ZENB, per People.

Hunter may be all grown up, but he wasn't too proud to honor the man who raised him, both as a father and as a mentor. On Guy's January 22 birthday, Hunter posted a touching tribute to his dad on Instagram.