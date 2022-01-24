Fans Are Applauding Hunter Fieri's Birthday Wishes For His Dad
Given Hunter Fieri's famous father, chef Guy Fieri, it's no surprise he's no stranger to the kitchen or to the entertainment industry. According to Wide Open Eats, Hunter has appeared on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" and "Guy's Grocery Games" alongside his father. And, per LinkedIn, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas attendee worked his way up to line cook in one of Guy's restaurants and even operated a pizza food truck called "Kulinary Gangstas" for a time.
Hunter has said that Guy taught him how to cook early on, having him chop onions for him when he was only five years old and making himself breakfast in the third grade (via Wide Open Eats). The now-25-year-old self-proclaimed Prince of FlavorTown's latest project, however, is all his own: a documentary made in partnership with plant-based pasta company ZENB, per People.
Hunter may be all grown up, but he wasn't too proud to honor the man who raised him, both as a father and as a mentor. On Guy's January 22 birthday, Hunter posted a touching tribute to his dad on Instagram.
Hunter Fieri wishes his 'badass,' 'rockstar' father a happy birthday
Guy Fieri celebrated a birthday on January 22. His son, Hunter Fieri, took to Instagram not only to wish his father a happy birthday, but also to thank him for raising him.
Hunter posted a series of three photos, two of which include the dynamic father-son duo. "Father you are not just a rockstar and a badass. You are a legend, an icon, a role model, and an amazing father! I'm proud to be your son. I love you! Happy birthday pops!" Hunter captioned the pics.
Instagram rained down hearts on the post, which as of this writing has almost 27,000 likes. Fans chimed in, sharing their own happy birthday wishes in the comments section and applauding Hunter's, too. "Happy Birthday Guy!!!! What an amazing dad u have, loved watching your family on tv with my own family!" wrote one user. Another stated encouraged the pair to cherish their time together, writing, "Enjoy this relationship. It is rarer than you may think!"