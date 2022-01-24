Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided On Its Calabrian Chili Tomato Dumpling Soup

Amid an influx of new and seasonal products, Trader Joe's customers have had something different to see nearly every time they head to the grocery store. Recently, shoppers have been stocking up on the chain's mini heart-shaped cookies ahead of Valentine's Day, and they've also been excited to find pappardelle pasta nests imported for Italy. For those who are simply in the mood for a warm and comforting bowl of soup, this TJ's news is for you.

Last year, Trader Joes' spicy tomato dumpling soup had people talking. Like clockwork, it's back again this January, according to Instagram fan account @traderjoeslist, who recently snapped a picture of the jarred product in stores. Per the caption, the soup retails for $3.99 per three-serving jar, and it pairs perfectly with a grilled cheese sandwich. While some TJ's fans left excited comments about the returning item, others made it sound like they would rather not buy any Calabrian Chili Tomato Dumpling Soup this year.