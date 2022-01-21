Trader Joe's Fans Are Psyched For Its Mini Heart-Shaped Cookies
Similar to Aldi, Trader Joe's has found its way into the hearts of many Americans. With smaller stores and lower prices, Trader Joe's attracts shoppers tired of massive, winding stores and expensive name-brand goods.
Even selling its own generic brands, the company has earned a cult following. In 2019 alone, TJ's made nearly $14 billion in sales (via CNBC). This might seem crazy, but only until you remember that Trader Joe's sells items as good as Everything But the Bagel seasoning. You can put that salty, savory goodness on pretty much everything, according to Eating Well.
Other best-selling products that Trader Joe's fans swear by include the Mandarin Orange Chicken, Joe-Joe's cookies, and the revolutionary cookie butter. Don't get us wrong, peanut butter is great, but substituting the peanuts with mashed up cookies ... if you haven't tried it yet, you absolutely need to. And while you're at Trader Joe's, the store now has a fan-favorite seasonal goodie returning this month that promises to be just as amazing.
These heart-shaped cookies are perfect for Valentine's Day
If you like dark chocolate and shortbread cookies, you'd better hurry over to Trader Joe's. The popular Instagram account @TraderJoesList (not affiliated with the store) posted a photo of a box of mini-heart cookies they recently found on shelves, saying they "make a tasty standalone treat for your sweet tooth." One box of these yummy sweets goes for just about $3, depending on location, but you can't really put a price on happiness, right?
Several people commented on the Instagram post that the cookies are very similar to the beloved Trader Joe's chocolate star cookies, sold during the winter season. Others were simply ecstatic to see these Valentine's Day-themed treats return to the shelves. One person wrote, "These are my favorite!" while another said, "Got these yesterday and my kid and I love them."
Many more commenters couldn't even find the words to express their joy, instead resorting to posting hearts and heart-eyes emojis. Needless to say, although Valentine's Day is still a few weeks away, there's no time like the present for these adorable heart-shaped cookies that are likely to go fast.