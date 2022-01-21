Trader Joe's Fans Are Psyched For Its Mini Heart-Shaped Cookies

Similar to Aldi, Trader Joe's has found its way into the hearts of many Americans. With smaller stores and lower prices, Trader Joe's attracts shoppers tired of massive, winding stores and expensive name-brand goods.

Even selling its own generic brands, the company has earned a cult following. In 2019 alone, TJ's made nearly $14 billion in sales (via CNBC). This might seem crazy, but only until you remember that Trader Joe's sells items as good as Everything But the Bagel seasoning. You can put that salty, savory goodness on pretty much everything, according to Eating Well.

Other best-selling products that Trader Joe's fans swear by include the Mandarin Orange Chicken, Joe-Joe's cookies, and the revolutionary cookie butter. Don't get us wrong, peanut butter is great, but substituting the peanuts with mashed up cookies ... if you haven't tried it yet, you absolutely need to. And while you're at Trader Joe's, the store now has a fan-favorite seasonal goodie returning this month that promises to be just as amazing.