Pret-A-Manger Locations Nationwide Are Now Offering A Plant-Based Meat Alternative

In recent years, plant-based eating has taken a turn for the popular. Piplsay surveyed customers of fast food establishments that serve plant-based meat options and found that "60% would continue eating fake meat at fast-food chains, mainly for health reasons." Accordingly, companies have expanded their repertoires to include meatless meal options for those who are either vegan or simply trying out a plant-based lifestyle for health, environmental, or other reasons.

Fast food restaurants' vegan menu additions have ranged from KFC's Beyond Meat fried chicken to Chipotle's vegan lifestyle bowl with sofritas — and many more. More recently, United Kingdom-based cafe and sandwich chain Pret A Manger has entered the plant-based space with a meatless menu option of its own. While Pret's menu already includes several vegetarian options — such as an egg salad sandwich, tomato macaroni and cheese, and lentil soup — this new offering is made without any animal products.