BTS Ate Chipotle For The First Time And Loved It

Right now, superfans of Chipotle might be wondering, "What's not to love?" While the members of the K-pop phenom boy band BTS may be new to the Chipotle party, the fast-casual Mexican chain is quite popular. In 2020, Restaurant Business ranked it no. 2 in the U.S. behind Taco Bell, 24/7 Wall St. Chipotle had done almost $5 billion in US sales at the time. As of September 2021, Chipotle owned (and doesn't franchise) almost 3,000 units from sea to shining sea and overseas (per a Chipotle news release). The chain has found success by embracing a smallish menu and a stated commitment to "food with integrity" that has been the core philosophy for the chain, which uses only fresh ingredients, since its inception in 1993, per Investopedia.

The Chipotle bowls have been a very popular menu item and accounted for about 70% of chain sales before the pandemic caused a shift in customer preferences, according to Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung (via Yahoo! Finance). The bowls are filled with rice, beans, or fajita veggies, and the customer can choose between freshly grilled meats or sofritas (which are plant-based), according to Chipotle's website. The possible toppings include guacamole, salsa, queso blanco, sour cream, and cheese. And it seems that BTS found the bowls yummy enough to light the band up like "Dynamite."