Alex Guarnaschelli Struggled With This Lasagna Ingredient On Alex Vs. America

Comfort food looks a little bit different for everyone. Maybe you like to scarf down a bowl of creamy macaroni and cheese. Maybe you prefer digging into a flaky homemade chicken pot pie. Or maybe, you enjoy a heaping slice of lasagna, with all of its cheesy goodness. In its most basic form, lasagna is layers of thick noodles and fluffy ricotta cheese, doused in tangy tomato sauce — it's like a warm hug in a casserole dish. As if that isn't enough, there are plenty of variations on the dish, like ones with ground beef, vegetables, assorted cheeses, and even some made without any pasta at all.

Even "Chopped" celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli is a big fan of the classic Italian dish. In a recent episode of "Alex vs. America" — which is the Food Network star's new cooking competition show where she battles chefs across the country — Guarnaschelli whipped up a noodle-free vegetable lasagna inspired by her Italian-American grandmother (via Yahoo). While making lasagna seems easy, there was one part of this particular recipe that Guarnaschelli struggled with on the show.