This Anthony Bourdain NFT Is Selling For Over $7K

It seems like the culinary industry is rather keen on NFTs and has started embracing the trend in different ways. According to an Eater piece, several food industry bigwigs such as celebrity chefs Martha Stewart and Marcus Samuelsson, fast food brand Pizza Hut, and well-known chef Rocco DiSpirito are now selling NFTs to fans. In fact, DiSpirito even crafted an "NFT recipe" while collaborating with the company Metaversal that released a statement, "Purchasing the NFT gave the owner (Metaversal) the rights to a unique, never-before-seen recipe created based on their preferences. Therefore, Rocco Dispirito created the recipe after the NFT was purchased."

Meanwhile, last year, Samuelsson created an NFT for one of his most popular recipes, the Fried Yardbird dish; he was optimistic about the NFT trend (via Inside Hook). He said, "I look at NFTs as being as fascinating as when graffiti and street art merged into the art world." Digital art is not going away anytime soon: An NFT dedicated to Anthony Bourdain is currently on sale for over $7,000 on Open Sea.