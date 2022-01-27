Chick-Fil-A Is Bringing Back Its Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Trays

While flowers and a box of chocolates might be a traditional Valentine's Day gift, those items are not for everyone. If your Valentine is the type to prefer more savory than sweet snacks, or you're simply looking for an out-of-the-box way to show your love, then Chick-fil-A just might have the perfect idea. The popular chicken chain is bringing back their much-desired heart-shaped trays to help fans celebrate the season of love, and just ahead of the February 14 holiday. Chick-fil-A first introduced this creative Valentine's offering in 2019, and it has remained such a popular gift item with their customers that they have decided to bring it back for the fourth year in a row (via Simple Most).

The adorable heart-shaped trays come in a few options and feature your choice of fan-favorite sweet and savory menu items, including a 30-count box of classic Chick-fil-A Nuggets, a 10-count order of Chick n Minis chicken sandwiches, a 6-count pack of sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookies, or 12 decadent Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves, according to The Chickenwire.