Amanda Freitag Is Begging TikTok For A Blue Check

Celebrity chef Amanda Freitag is one of the greatest gifts to the world of food entertainment. As a judge on the cooking competition series, "Chopped," she's won over many viewers with her affable personality and helpful advice. Not only do fans enjoy Freitag on the Food Network, but her Instagram has generated a nice audience as well with 343,000 followers.

Whether it's through her EasyAF series that offers tips like the secret to great profiteroles, sharing her go-to spots for a good meal, or putting some personal pics on display, Freitag's social media is certainly on point. And when she announced she was going to start making content on TikTok again, fans were ecstatic.

Following the chef on TikTok, you may notice something unusual — she doesn't have a verified check. The little blue symbol is like a badge of honor, and typical of other Food Network accounts, as well as celebrities, influencers, and musicians. Freitag is well aware of this, responding to a fan who tweeted excitedly about seeing the chef on the popular platform with "Hoping we can get the page verified soon so people know it's me! ChefAmandaF on TikTok for those who are interested!"

Considering fellow "Chopped" judges, Aaron Sanchez and Alex Guarnaschelli, have the verified certification on their TikTok pages, it makes one wonder why Freitag isn't blue-checked, too. What gives?