Costco Fans Can't Wait To Try This Chocolate-Covered Cheesecake Heart

Costco is one of those retailers known for putting out extravagant goodies ahead of whatever holiday is up next on the calendar, and with Valentine's day approaching, we can't help but reminisce over the chocolate peppermint loaves the grocer sold last Christmas. And how could we forget those massive pumpkin pies that show up ahead of Thanksgiving every year?

For the upcoming romantic holiday, the store is gearing up with tasty themed items like heart-shaped ravioli and macarons, but another favorite is returning this year. "Just in time for Valentine's Day – the @juniorscheesecake chocolate-covered cheesecake heart has returned to the warehouse!," Instagram account @costco_empties announced in a post displaying the massive three-pound cake.

The chocolate cake is a product of New York City's Juniors Restaurant, which proudly claims to be home to the World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake. This heart-shaped chocolate dessert runs for $18.99 at Costco and is coated in chocolate ganache, topped with mini chocolate chips, and decorated with festive red stripes.