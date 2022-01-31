The Problem Some Trader Joe's Fans Have With Its Cucumber Avocado Smoothie

Smoothies have become a staple in many households. They can be made in a variety of ways from fruity and sweet to protein-packed and veggie-heavy. If it's the health factor you're after, a green smoothie is a good choice, as it's packed with antioxidants and nutrients. Some people, however, are not smoothie fans, whether it be the taste, texture, or pulpy pieces that just don't sit right.

Whether you're a smoothie lover or not, there's no denying these drinks are a good way to get in more servings of fruits and vegetables. The market for smoothies in North America was valued at a whopping 4.58 billion in 2019 and is expected to keep climbing, which proves that smoothies are a popular on-the-go beverage (via DrinkFit).

Supermarkets have been quick to adopt the smoothie trend in order to capitalize on its growth, and many are selling a variety of bottled smoothies. Trader Joe's and its sizeable selection of smoothies is no exception. The grocer's coconut smoothie, for example, has been ranked to be amongst the best beverage options at Trader Joe's by not only Buzzfeed but also among the Reddit community. The latest addition to the supermarket's smoothie selection per the popular Instagram account @traderjoeslist, is a cold-pressed Cucumber Avocado Smoothie, and it's raising some eyebrows.