The Today Show's Joy Bauer Talks About Why We All Need More Eggs - Exclusive Interview

Why did you decide to partner with The Incredible Egg?

Eggs. First off, I think that 2022 is literally going to be the year of the egg. Everybody is embracing eggs and it's not really a surprise. I love eggs. They're versatile, they're budget-friendly, they're accessible, and they work with a bazillion different recipes — obviously for breakfast, whether it's scrambled or poached or omelets or frittatas, but honestly I have breakfast for dinner probably two to three nights a week. I also whip them into so many desserts and so many sides. I've been embracing eggs forever.

I think also with the pandemic, prices across the board with food have exponentially increased, and also accessibility. Eggs are such a comfortable go-to for so many people. Plus, I think in the past, maybe people were a little bit afraid of the poor little yolks and now even the American Heart Association is like, "We're embracing them." I think people don't realize the capabilities that eggs have. We know them as more of a plant-forward protein, right? If you're environmentally friendly — right now, who isn't? — it checks the box with that as well. They also house a lot of other really important nutrients.

One of the things I want to call out is vitamin D. Vitamin D is one of these vitamins that we hear over and over again, for boosting or strengthening or supporting a healthy immune system and also healthy bones. There's very, very few foods that vitamin D is naturally found in. Even milk is fortified with vitamin D. That egg yolk has it naturally, which is really cool.

The other thing is choline. Choline is really important for brain development and across the life cycle. With pregnant moms, you're helping the fetus to develop a healthy brain and as we get older, it helps with memory and clear thinking and mood, and choline is another one of these things that we tend to let fall through the cracks — no pun intended, but that was kind of funny.

For all these reasons, I think that it's really important for people to know that eggs really should be a go-to and there's so many fun things about the white versus the brown and these fun little tidbits and questions. I was really excited and jazzed to partner with the Egg Farmers Across America.