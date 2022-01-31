Rachael Ray Shares 'Grown Up' Spin On Tomato Soup And Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese with tomato soup is a nostalgic favorite from many of our childhoods, and, to be honest, we still love it. According to Food Timeline, cooking bread with cheese dates back to the ancient Romans and the more modern grilled cheese can be traced back to the 1920s.
Navy cooks of World War II prepared broiled cheese sandwiches in ship galleys because they met government nutrition guidelines for sailors' meals and they were inexpensive. After the war, institutions like schools began serving the combination of grilled cheese and tomato soup as it was economical and easy to make, and also met standards for vitamin C and protein.
What is the secret behind the enduring popularity of this combination? Sunset Bar and Grill hypothesizes it's the combination of toasty bread, gooey cheese, the richness of the tomato soup, and of course, nostalgia.
But for those who want to make a version of this classic combination worthy of dinner guests, Rachael Ray has you covered. The Food Network star has created a fancy version of the condensed, canned classic and a delicious take on grilled cheese to dunk into it.
Rachael Ray spices up tomato soup
Rachael Ray offers a hot take on the classic combo, using ingredients that certainly have our taste buds perked. The "30 Minute Meals" chef opens the Instagram video by roasting some cauliflower with spices including ginger and cumin. Adding to the complexity of the soup is the condiment celebrity chefs swear by, harissa paste, which lends a spicy, smoky, peppery flavor. The tomatoes Ray uses don't come from the common Campbell's can, she uses fire-roasted tomatoes and tomato sauce instead. Onions, garlic, and tahini paste also add to the flavor of this non-traditional tomato soup.
For the sandwich, Ray makes an herb paste featuring cilantro and jalapenos, upgrades the bread to whole wheat, swaps American cheese for sharp cheddar or vegan slices, and layers it with greens before grilling. If you're drooling as you plan this recipe for dinner, we don't blame you, and neither do Ray's Instagram fans.
The celebrity chef's followers, 247 as of now, responded with excitement to the flavor-packed take on grilled cheese and tomato soup. "I love the tahini and cauliflower instead of cream for a change," said one fan. Others deemed it "healthy," "comforting," and, because it's Rachael Ray, "delish!"