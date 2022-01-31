Rachael Ray Shares 'Grown Up' Spin On Tomato Soup And Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese with tomato soup is a nostalgic favorite from many of our childhoods, and, to be honest, we still love it. According to Food Timeline, cooking bread with cheese dates back to the ancient Romans and the more modern grilled cheese can be traced back to the 1920s.

Navy cooks of World War II prepared broiled cheese sandwiches in ship galleys because they met government nutrition guidelines for sailors' meals and they were inexpensive. After the war, institutions like schools began serving the combination of grilled cheese and tomato soup as it was economical and easy to make, and also met standards for vitamin C and protein.

What is the secret behind the enduring popularity of this combination? Sunset Bar and Grill hypothesizes it's the combination of toasty bread, gooey cheese, the richness of the tomato soup, and of course, nostalgia.

But for those who want to make a version of this classic combination worthy of dinner guests, Rachael Ray has you covered. The Food Network star has created a fancy version of the condensed, canned classic and a delicious take on grilled cheese to dunk into it.