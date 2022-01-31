Instagram Adores Duff Goldman's Daughter In This No-Nonsense Pic

To viewers of "Kids Baking Championship" and "Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time," it might be obvious that Duff Goldman would be a great dad. He has a quick smile, not to mention natural ease and respect for the youngsters on his shows. Not surprisingly, baby Josephine is a frequent subject of her proud papa's Instagram posts, and Goldman's fans are always here for it. In his recent post, Josephine is all attitude as dad does something that must not amuse her.

Of the baby's sassy expression, one follower wrote "I feel this look." Another said, "Keep this picture! When she's 15 you'll have a priceless side by side!" Another asked, "Well, what did you do wrong?" A clearly experienced parent added, "Get ready for a lifetime of that look!" Others warned, "When she starts talking she'll tell how she really feels," and "And so it begins! I think you're in trouble."

Other followers commented on Duff's obvious affection for his little girl. "Little did you know how one little person could change your life," remarked one fan. Another noted, "You are the sweetest man! She is a lucky little girl." As with many of Duff's other photos of baby Josephine, some followers had opinions about which parent Josephine resembles. "She looks exactly like you in this photo," one noted," while another believes "she looks like mama." Most commenters, though, just couldn't get over Josephine's cuteness. The overwhelming consensus? "She's adorable!"