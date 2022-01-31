Reddit Is Loving This Kirkland Signature Sighting At An NBA Game

Costco's in-house brand, Kirkland Signature is a popular brand name that is known to sell a variety of food items, as well as other products including razors, slippers, and plastic food wrap. According to a QUARTZ piece, it's not uncommon to find Kirkland products on other platforms such as Amazon, and in many cases, they're a lot more expensive.

Social media users, Redditors in particular, have not been shy about showing admiration for Kirkland products, commenting on a thread "...Wines and pretty much all of food items are a great value. And the shampoo and parchment paper are top-notch." Someone else shared that they've discovered many Kirkland Signature items are as good as other brands, including but not limited to protein bars, greek yogurt, wine, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, cat food, paper towels, and more.

Reddit users in the r/Costco subreddit are currently expressing their excitement over spotting a Kirkland product at an NBA game...and it's not bottled water.