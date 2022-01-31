Krispy Kreme's Valentine Day Donuts Are Here And Heart-Shaped

The box at Krispy Kreme might not be heart-shaped, but the donuts are about to be. The pastry giant's early offering in the huge market of Valentine's Day food deals starts January 31, with its holiday-themed donut collection, says Business Wire.

The menu addition is certainly a festive one. Each box is filled with heart-shaped donuts decorated for the occasion. The "custom dozen box" encourages customers to "sprinkle a little love," and even comes equipped with two valentines that pop right out of the top of the box, making the whole thing is ready for immediate gifting. In fact, Krispy Kreme says this promotion is a way of spreading joy in the world during a difficult time. "It's been rough lately. Sharing a little love goes a long way," says the chain's Chief Marketing Officer, Dave Skena.

Depending on where you live, the whole thing should run you around $15, which is about the price of one exorbitantly marked-up rose on that particular flower's big day. But beyond the relatively pain-free price point, these donuts are also special thanks to their popular flavors and some well-placed holiday decorations that really help them stand out.