Marcus Samuelsson Welcomes New Daughter In Touching Instagram Post
Marcus Samuelsson is one of the GOATS (greatest of all time) in the culinary world. Emigrating to the United States at just 24-years-old to work as an apprentice at the Scandinavian restaurant Aquavit, the talented young chef quickly rose to the ranks of executive chef, earning the dining establishment national acclaim (via Twisted). As a chef, restaurateur, author, and television star, Samuelsson's business empire has grown to more than $75 million in annual revenue (via CNBC).
Born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden, he has been the recipient of six James Beard Awards, and he is the youngest chef ever to have been bestowed a three-star review from The New York Times, says Twisted. Samuelsson also gained national attention for his turn as a guest chef in the Obama-era White House, where he created the then-President's first state dinner. These days, however, the culinary icon might be best known as the proprietor of Red Rooster Harlem, which he founded in 2010 to celebrate American food in the neighborhood of New York he calls home.
Naturally, the star chef has a large social media following, and many of his fans were thrilled by his latest Instagram post sharing some very happy news: He and wife Maya welcomed their second child and first daughter, Grace Ethiopia, in late January — and the whole family, including big brother Zion, look to be in love with the precious new addition.
Lots of A-list love has been pouring in for little Grace
Marcus Samuelsson posted a touching, three-photo gallery to announce the birth of his daughter Grace Ethiopia, whose name is a tribute to the famous chef's country of birth. As he said in the caption, "She's here! Welcome to the world, Grace Ethiopia. Mommy @mayahaile, big brother Zion, and Daddy are so excited you've joined our family." The first of three images shows Marcus giving wife Maya a sweet kiss as she cradles newborn Grace in her arms. The second photo is just as heartwarming, showing Zion, age 5, gazing at his baby sister, who is sleeping peacefully in her Moses basket. The last photo features the adorable Grace swaddled and asleep, wearing her hospital-issued blue-and-pink baby cap.
Of course, Samuelsson's Instagram followers were over the moon seeing the pictures and were full of hearty congratulations. Several fellow celebrity chef friends offered their best wishes and plenty of hearty emojis. Amanda Freitag wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS Maya & Marcus!! So happy for you!!" And Maneet Chauhan said, "Congratulations ... She is beautiful." The legendary Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Daniel Boulud echoed Chauhan's sentiment, while Anne Burell commented, "She is BEAUTIFUL!!! Well done Mom & Dad!!!" Nigella Lawson also offered, "Congratulations to the whole family, and so much love." Tom Colicchio, Giada De Laurentiis, Katie Lee Biegel, Melissa King of "Top Chef All-Stars," Alex Guarnaschelli, "Top Chef" contestant Leah Cohen, Lauren Von Der Pool of "Chopped," Tim Hollingsworth, Nyesha Arrington, and Curtis Stone also offered their best wishes to the family. And Andrew Zimmern perhaps summed it up best with, "This is superb!"
The number of blue checks welcoming Grace Ethiopia was too great to count, and she is certainly starting life with plenty of A-list love. Congratulations to the Samuelsson family!