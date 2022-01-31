Marcus Samuelsson Welcomes New Daughter In Touching Instagram Post

Marcus Samuelsson is one of the GOATS (greatest of all time) in the culinary world. Emigrating to the United States at just 24-years-old to work as an apprentice at the Scandinavian restaurant Aquavit, the talented young chef quickly rose to the ranks of executive chef, earning the dining establishment national acclaim (via Twisted). As a chef, restaurateur, author, and television star, Samuelsson's business empire has grown to more than $75 million in annual revenue (via CNBC).

Born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden, he has been the recipient of six James Beard Awards, and he is the youngest chef ever to have been bestowed a three-star review from The New York Times, says Twisted. Samuelsson also gained national attention for his turn as a guest chef in the Obama-era White House, where he created the then-President's first state dinner. These days, however, the culinary icon might be best known as the proprietor of Red Rooster Harlem, which he founded in 2010 to celebrate American food in the neighborhood of New York he calls home.

Naturally, the star chef has a large social media following, and many of his fans were thrilled by his latest Instagram post sharing some very happy news: He and wife Maya welcomed their second child and first daughter, Grace Ethiopia, in late January — and the whole family, including big brother Zion, look to be in love with the precious new addition.