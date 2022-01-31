Simply Fresh Market Responds To Potential Listeria In Chicken Salads

On January 28, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a safety alert for ready-to-eat chicken salad packages made by Simply Fresh Market of Marietta, Georgia, over concerns that it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause listeriosis, a potentially dangerous infection for pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and those with a weakened immune system.

The affected products include 8-oz and 16-oz deli containers of Simply Fresh Market Chicken Salad with Apples & Walnuts that were produced on January 17, 2022. The products, which were shipped to three local markets in Atlanta, Georgia, have a sell by date of "1/25" on the label, along with establishment number of "EST. P47170." A recall was not issued since the product is no longer available for purchase, but there are concerns that some consumers may still have the product in their refrigerator. Consumers who still have the product are advised to throw it away or to return it to the place of purchase. So far there have been no reports of anyone being sickened from consuming the product, though the symptoms of listeriosis can take up to 70 days to show up, according to Food Poisoning Bulletin.