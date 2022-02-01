MrBeast Just Launched A New Snack Brand With This Massive Giveaway

Jim Murray, formerly of RxBar protein bars, has a hand in the product. Feastables bars are plant-based and organic (via Fast Company). The current flavors are Original Chocolate, Almond Chocolate, and Quinoa Crunch Chocolate. Although MrBeast said that deciding the flavors wasn't a "scientific" process, he did weigh in on which options he preferred. With Feastables, there's more to unwrap than just a snack. There are $1 million in sweepstakes prizes and even an opportunity to win a chocolate factory.

As MrBeast told Fast Company, when coming up with this idea, he asked himself, "What is something I think my audience will get most excited about, that they'll like, what's interesting, what's the most spectacular thing we can do? And it doesn't get more of a spectacle than flying people in to compete for a chocolate factory." According to a company press release, entrants in the Feastibles sweepstakes could end up with instant win prizes like a Telsa, See-Doo, and more. Those with an opportunity to vie for MrBeast's Chocolate Factory would appear in a video. The Feastables website explains, "The more chocolate you devour, the better your chances of winning," which might remind people of Charlie finding one of Willy Wonka's golden tickets.

Looking at the comments on the brand's Instagram page, the feedback is mixed. Some people are excited to try the snack, while others criticized the nearly $50 price tag for an 18-bar box. Although individual bars can be purchased via Walmart.com for $2.89.