The Viral Golden Corral Brawl That Allegedly Started Over Steak

It's a place that truly tests the limits of "all-you-can-eat." No matter what you're filling your plate up with, be it pancakes, sirloin steaks, fried chicken and fried fish, or dipping Lord knows what into the famous chocolate fountain, Golden Corral is truly the place to unleash one's inner glutton for a relatively minimal cost. While there are some who view these buffet-style dining experiences as unhealthy and unsanitary, there are people who love nothing more than low prices for huge amounts of food. There is a reason why the chain calls itself "America's #1 Buffet Restaurant." While you may imagine the restaurant is filled with elderly men and women who simply want to live in their budget and give themselves a good meal for cheap, there's some customers who are die-hards for the Corral with deep-burning rage placated only by yeast rolls and sirloin steaks.

In 2007, Mother's Day celebrations in an Ohio Golden Corral exploded into a violent grudge match in which five people were arrested for misdemeanors (via WTOL 11). In 2019, an uneventful evening in another Ohio-based Golden Corral transformed into a bareknuckle brawl as 15 combatants, full of both adrenaline and fried foods, flipped over tables and launched food at one another in a buffet match (via Fox 8). More recently, the City of Brotherly Love got a taste of just how dangerous going to your local buffet could be — and it all started over a comment about steak.