TikTok Is Divided On Wolfgang Puck's Extra Ingredient For Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled egg fans generally land in two camps: Those that like them well-done and in solid, big curds — and those that like they them soft and creamy. The prior describes the American or "hard" preparation; the latter is the "French" technique that makes them silky, with almost a "sauce"-like consistency. Though some find this type too "wet," the French style delivers a rich flavor and incomparable texture.

The Cookful explains the American method of cooking will mean the eggs are completely dry. The French variation, however, is achieved by cooking the eggs over a very low temperature and constantly stirring them. This is what Wolfgang Puck, who famously combined French cooking techniques with Californian and Asian flavors in his restaurants, demonstrates in a recent TikTok video with the help of his son Oliver.

As Puck shows in the post, he likes to add a little bit of cream to his egg mixture and also uses a very low flame and imparts constant stirring. The result? The eggs look pretty darn perfect when Oliver takes them off the burner. But Puck takes even one more step, adding an extra egg yolk – just the yolk — which Oliver, still stirring, incorporates into the rest of the scramble.

The traditional technique of adding egg yolks to pastas (like carbonara), sauces, and dressings to lend creaminess is not new. As executive pastry chef Daniel Skurnick explained to Food & Wine, you can add egg yolk to any dish that would benefit from some extra "thickness or creaminess." And, as Puck proves, this holds true even for scrambled eggs.