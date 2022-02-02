Gordon Ramsay Is Unimpressed With This Fiery Grill TikTok

Gordon Ramsay is already known to be a tough one to please on his popular show, "Hell's Kitchen." And on TikTok, he's no different. Ramsay is known for gently "roasting" fans for their culinary creations, from a ketchup and french fry holiday loaf to a possum burger.

The restaurateur and TV star also doesn't tolerate slander when it's directed at himself. When one fan took a jab at Ramsay's unmelted grilled cheese, the celebrity chef responded with, "Oh, hold on a minute, girl, I was in Tasmania! They don't have grills in Tasmania!" However, he then admits his mistake, saying that he didn't leave his sandwich in the pan for the proper amount of time, leading to his mediocre toastie. We have to admit, we didn't expect to ever see Ramsay eat humble pie.

Speaking of grills, Ramsay recently reacted to a TikTok featuring a grill, unimpressed as ever. Though the video was clearly satire, Ramsay called the person in the video an "idiot."