Whole Foods Fans Are So Excited To Try Its New Cookie Butter Creamer

Cookie butter is not for the faint of discipline. One sweet spoonful of this gooey, crunchy spread made from finely crushed ginger and/or molasses-flavored cookies, tends to lead to another... and another. And another, at which point you may be may never reach for another jar of Nutella again. Not that Trader Joe's, whose Speculoos cookie butter is a consistent crowd-pleaser, would likely mind. That said, let's face it: a daily helping of cookie butter may not fit all that well into your healthy eating plans. So, what's a cookie butter lover to do?

Califia Farms may have the answer. Its Cookie Butter-flavored Almondmilk Creamer is now available at Whole Foods stores, according to the avid shopper behind Whole Foods Hype, a Whole Foods superfan Instagram account. Not only does it deliver cookie butter flavor, but also the "sweet creamy goodness of dairy creamer ... but without the dairy," Whole Foods Hype said in the caption. Even better? There's just 3 grams of sugar per serving. Naturally, Whole Foods fans are super-excited, especially considering this creamer is priced competitively with the other creamers you can find at Whole Foods.