Emeril Lagasse's Crawfish Dumpling Recipe Is Turning Heads
Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse has been turning heads from the moment his signature catchphrase, "Bam!" blared from TV sets throughout the country. But it is not only Lagasse's larger-than-life personality that garners attention from his fans, nor his adorable puppy pics (though those definitely don't hurt). What seems to keep Lagasse's fanbase interested, of course, is his talent in the kitchen.
Though Lagasse's Food Network show, "Emeril Live," was canceled, the chef still shares his cooking at his restaurants and on social media. Over the years, his followers on Instagram have loved learning about his upscale deviled eggs recipe, his surprise-ingredient omelet, and other culinary techniques through his many posts. Lagasse's recent Instagram photo of his crawfish dumplings is no exception, as it's full of comments admiring his cooking and thanking him for sharing the recipe. Here's how to make the dish that was worthy of the chef's Lunar New Year celebrations.
These dumplings seem worthy of a "Bam!"
While many people may have rung in the Lunar New Year with pork, shrimp, or vegetable dumplings, Lagasse decided to lend a New Orleans-style twist to the dish with fresh Louisiana crawfish tails. He posted the entire recipe, complete with a spicy orange sauce, on his Instagram page. The dumpling filling also contains green onion, cilantro, and garlic, while the sauce is made with orange and lime juice, fish sauce, chili paste, and sesame.
Lagasse's photo of his intricately folded dumplings was met with a ton of excitement in the comments. Fan reactions ranged from, "This sounds so delicious," to "OMG I wish I was there to beg you for a taste!" Another asked, "Am I the only one that want to have dinner"? Though the Lunar New Year was on February 1, many people thanked Lagasse for sharing his recipe — which makes it sound like crawfish dumplings are in many people's futures.