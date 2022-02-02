Emeril Lagasse's Crawfish Dumpling Recipe Is Turning Heads

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse has been turning heads from the moment his signature catchphrase, "Bam!" blared from TV sets throughout the country. But it is not only Lagasse's larger-than-life personality that garners attention from his fans, nor his adorable puppy pics (though those definitely don't hurt). What seems to keep Lagasse's fanbase interested, of course, is his talent in the kitchen.

Though Lagasse's Food Network show, "Emeril Live," was canceled, the chef still shares his cooking at his restaurants and on social media. Over the years, his followers on Instagram have loved learning about his upscale deviled eggs recipe, his surprise-ingredient omelet, and other culinary techniques through his many posts. Lagasse's recent Instagram photo of his crawfish dumplings is no exception, as it's full of comments admiring his cooking and thanking him for sharing the recipe. Here's how to make the dish that was worthy of the chef's Lunar New Year celebrations.