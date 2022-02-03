What Really Happens After Justin, Kristen, And Jeremy Finish An Episode Of Fast Foodies - Exclusive

What you've always suspected about "Fast Foodies" is true. The show isn't over when the cameras stop rolling. The "Chompionship Trophy" may have been won for the night. The day's two underperforming chefs have been toilet-papered or trash-talked — or undergone some other bizarre punishment — after trying to recreate a celebrity guest's favorite fast food dish. But, none of that means that the chef hosts are ready to part ways with each other. As Justin Sutherland and Jeremy Ford revealed in an exclusive interview with Mashed, after 12 to 14 hours of shooting an episode, the two find the juice to keep on keeping on.

In fact, they are the first to admit that the three celebrity chefs (also including Kristen Kish) get cutthroat on the show — which only seems right since they all once competed on various iterations of "Top Chef" and "Iron Chef." As Ford revealed, "Even when you think that we're on there only having a good time ... we still are really cooking, and it's very competitive." But even the fact that Sutherland can out-Chipotle Ford, or that Kish and Ford can make a mean McDonald's Big Mac doesn't mean that "Fast Foodies" is a place where friendships go to die. "The important part is making good food, hanging out with friends, hanging out with these celebrities, laughing, and having a good time," Sutherland reflected. And, as it turns out, some of his and Ford's best memories from shooting Season 2 were actually made off-camera.