David Beckham Revealed The Meal Victoria Eats Every Day
With a combined net worth of nearly $1 billion, David and Victoria Beckham are one of the richest couples in England, per Marie Claire UK. Considering their level of wealth, it's tempting to assume that when it comes to food, these celebrities must eat their way through as many high-end restaurants as their hearts desire. You may be partially right in that assumption, as David is a major food lover. Speaking to Ruthie Rogers on the "River Cafe Table 4" podcast, the footballer said that one of his favorite pastimes off the field is trying new dishes. Apparently, he's a sucker for a perfectly-cooked Wagyu steak.
As for Victoria, her taste isn't as "posh" as one might think. For starters, she's also appeared on Rogers' podcast, during which she called whole-grain toast with salt her favorite comfort meal and stated that she doesn't like butter or sauces. What else does Victoria like to eat? Once again, the answer is quite simple. On his podcast episode, David revealed that his wife is a serious creature of habit when it comes to food, so much so that she's been eating the same meal nearly every day for 25 years.
Victoria Beckham eats fish and veggies every day for clear skin
"Since I've met [Victoria], she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables; she will very rarely deviate away from there," David said on his "River Cafe Table 4" podcast episode. The pop music icon's daily meal of choice would likely earn a seal of approval from nutritionists. Consuming fish every day can give your body tons of lean protein, essential vitamins and minerals, and omega-3s, which can help improve brain function and maintain cardiovascular health (via Healthline). Victoria doesn't only eat fish and veggies because she appreciates the simple flavors and nutritional benefits, however.
According to SELF, the fashion mogul once shared in a print interview with The Edit that she started eating fish every day to address some "really problematic skin" concerns she was having. A dermatologist advised her to make salmon a regular part of her diet, and she said that her skin improved once she did. The idea that eating salmon can be good for your skin isn't unfounded. Per Healthline, the vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids found in fish like salmon can combat the inflammation typically associated with skin conditions like rosacea and acne. They can also aid in keeping the skin barrier moisturized and protected from damage. The fact that Victoria consumes her fish alongside nutrient-rich steamed vegetables definitely helps, too.