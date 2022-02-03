David Beckham Revealed The Meal Victoria Eats Every Day

With a combined net worth of nearly $1 billion, David and Victoria Beckham are one of the richest couples in England, per Marie Claire UK. Considering their level of wealth, it's tempting to assume that when it comes to food, these celebrities must eat their way through as many high-end restaurants as their hearts desire. You may be partially right in that assumption, as David is a major food lover. Speaking to Ruthie Rogers on the "River Cafe Table 4" podcast, the footballer said that one of his favorite pastimes off the field is trying new dishes. Apparently, he's a sucker for a perfectly-cooked Wagyu steak.

As for Victoria, her taste isn't as "posh" as one might think. For starters, she's also appeared on Rogers' podcast, during which she called whole-grain toast with salt her favorite comfort meal and stated that she doesn't like butter or sauces. What else does Victoria like to eat? Once again, the answer is quite simple. On his podcast episode, David revealed that his wife is a serious creature of habit when it comes to food, so much so that she's been eating the same meal nearly every day for 25 years.