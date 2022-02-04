Reddit Is Trolling This Michelin-Star Restaurant For Its Lack Of Plates

The Chicago-based eatery, Alinea, has been praised for its innovative approach to dining under well-known chef and restaurateur Grant Achatz. According to Elite Traveler, the restaurant even serves 15-course meals and "edible balloons," among other traditional dishes, like beef Wellington. The eatery designs different dining experiences for its customers, per Tock, such as "The Alinea Kitchen Table" for groups of six, which is described as an "intimate, immersive and cutting edge experience."

The Gallery at Alinea offers a "multi-sensory menu that combines fine dining with experimental moments" and The Salon at Alinea includes "a multi-course tasting menu" that is both "innovative & delicious." The restaurant also has takeout options for customers who wish to savor the dishes at home.

According to The Michelin Guide, which gave the restaurant 3 stars, Alinea is an impressive eatery that promises its diners excellent service and offers "whimsical" dishes that are occasionally "experimental" and unconventional. The eatery is highly praised for its multi-sensory dining experiences that are meant to take customers on a surreal journey.

While this Michelin description abounds with positivity, several Redditors are a bit turned off after watching a video that was shot at the restaurant.