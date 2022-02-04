How TGI Fridays Is Honoring Delivery Drivers

On February 10, TGI Fridays invites all delivery drivers to dine in and tell their server, "I work in the delivery business," (via PR Newswire). The team at Friday's wants to take a moment to show their "heartfelt 'app'reciation" for the hardworking crews who have helped keep all of us running throughout this lengthy pandemic by delivering the foods, goods, and services we all need. The promotion is shared as a way to thank "Every truck driver, every FedEx, UPS, USPS, and DHL delivery person; every courier, carrier, and crusader, who not only made sure holiday gifts were delivered, but also that food makes it to each Fridays™ restaurant."

Delivery drivers, who largely continued working through the pandemic, have seen significant increases in work, and the delivery industry is reaping the benefits. Grocery delivery and pick up, for example, had $1.2 billion in sales in August of 2019, and skyrocketed to $6.4 billion in October of 2021 (via Statista). The Houston Chronicle notes that while food delivery now "generates more than $150 billion worldwide," many of the workers doing those deliveries are still struggling to receive fair treatment.

In short, these drivers have been busy — and TGI Fridays want to say thank you.