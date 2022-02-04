Valerie Bertinelli Just Did The Cutest Pop-Up Book Signing And Instagram Is Loving It

In Valerie Bertinelli's Instagram video, detailing her pop-up book signing at a Barnes & Noble outside of Los Angeles, she pulls her sweater up over her face while telling the story, saying, "It was so embarrassing; I was so embarrassed." But support from fans rained in the form of comments and likes — as of this writing, the post has been liked more than 41,000 times. "I think it's awesome that you did that! Absolutely nothing to be embarrassed about!!!" wrote one follower, while another commented, "Don't be embarrassed, you should always stand tall with your head up high with all your accomplishments." And even Brene Brown said, "I've done that! It's the best. Congrats!"

Bertinelli may even be thinking about taking her new pop-up book signing endeavor on the road when she travels to see her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. She captioned the post, "Should I do this more often or am I crazy? Maybe, when I go out on the road to see Wolfe I'll go to a local bookstore and sign some books!?" Fans loved the idea — "Yes! Everyone would love it," wrote one person. Another added, "Yes it's so sporadic and fun for the book store and customers. You are so awesome!"

The star may be a bit shy about signing her latest work, but we bet a lot of fans are scrambling to the L.A.-area store to get their hands on the few autographed copies right now.