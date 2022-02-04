How The Super Bowl LVI Score Could Get You Free Buffalo Wild Wings

According to Inspire Brands, if the Super Bowl LVI game is tied after regulation, we are all winners. For the fourth year in a row, Buffalo Wild Wings will give EVERYONE in the United States and Canada six free boneless or traditional wings at Buffalo Wild Wings on February 28 from 4-7 p.m. local time. That's right, think of it as a participation trophy for going through the roller coaster of emotions this NFL game sends us on. Per the National Chicken Council, approximately 1.42 billion chicken wings will be eaten this Super Bowl Sunday, so this snack food is clearly beloved. Eating six on February 28 will let all of us have a Celine Dion moment where the game will be all coming back to us — the good, the bad, the ugly, and the tasty.

This freebie can only be claimed by those who dine-in or get in-person takeout from the chain's sports bars. Translation: no mobile or delivery options on this one. And don't be greedy. It's one free order per customer and only while supplies last. But People cautions we should not get our hopes up too high, because overtime during a Super Bowl game is not likely. In fact, they note it has only happened once, and that was in 2017 when the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons faced off. Still, when it comes to a game like this, anything can happen.