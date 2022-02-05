Instagram Is Swooning Over Alex Guarnaschelli's Parker House Rolls

You likely know Alex Guarnaschelli from "Chopped," where she judges contestants as they scramble to create gourmet dishes from bizarre Mystery Box ingredients. However, along with being a Food Network star and celebrity chef, she is also a restaurateur, currently owning and runing Butter Midtown, which is an upscale restaurant in New York City that "uses greenmarket offerings to create a seasonal menu." The NYC institution has existed for years, and is Guarnaschelli's first restaurant as executive chef. Right now, the menu includes delicious foodie-worthy eats like gnocchi mac and cheese and pan-seared Branzino with rainbow chard.

One of the most popular dishes at Butter, however, is arguably the Parker House Rolls, which are Guarnaschelli's take on the nostalgic pull-apart rolls that so many of us ate growing up (and remain popular today). "They are deep Americana," the Food Network chef said of the doughy squares in a past interview with Food & Wine. The star chef recently posted a video of her fluffy, buttery rolls on Instagram, and people are freaking out over how amazing they look.