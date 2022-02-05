The Simple Trick Dolly Parton Uses For Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

Whether you're home or at a diner, eggs are a staple when it comes to breakfast. While you can prepare them a lot of different ways — hard-boiled, over easy, poached, and sunny side-up, to name a few — scrambled is arguably one of the most popular methods. In fact, a 2021 survey by OnePoll found that scrambled eggs are one of the few dishes Americans say they can confidently cook without a recipe. After all, in their most basic form, scrambled eggs are very easy to make — simply whisk up a few eggs, maybe add a bit of milk or a dash of salt and pepper, and push them around in a pan on the stove until they're fully cooked.

However, you can also easily elevate this dish. Plenty of famous chefs have their own hacks for the best scrambled eggs. Gordon Ramsay swears by a splash of crème fraîche for a creamier texture, while Martha Stewart cooks hers in clarified butter (a.k.a. ghee). Even Dolly Parton has a secret to the fluffiest scrambled eggs. Here's what the country singer does when she's whipping up breakfast.