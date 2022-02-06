Fatburger Is Offering A Chance To Win Free Burgers During The Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is a chance for various brands to try to make a splash, whether it's through emotional ads or a game-themed promotion. Per Ad Age, securing a 30-second spot to market products or services to one of the largest viewing audiences of the calendar year can cost about $7 million. And with all the ad time completely sold out on NBC, not every company is able to participate. However, Fatburger has come up with a different route. According to The Fast Food Post, the burger chain headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, plans to give away 56 of its original burgers every hour during the 56th NFL championship game.

Fatburger doesn't care if you are rooting for the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals or the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams. Everyone can play. Per QRS Magazine, FAT Brands CEO, Andy Wiederhorn explained, "This year, we wanted to up our game and reward our guests with free Fatburgers, all while not missing any of the action. At Fatburger, all of our fans are winners and we thought it would be only fitting to show them some extra appreciation by kicking things up a notch with some juicy burgers to enjoy from the sidelines." But, even if the fans are "all" winners, not all of their victories can include one of these free burgers.