Fatburger Is Offering A Chance To Win Free Burgers During The Super Bowl
Super Bowl Sunday is a chance for various brands to try to make a splash, whether it's through emotional ads or a game-themed promotion. Per Ad Age, securing a 30-second spot to market products or services to one of the largest viewing audiences of the calendar year can cost about $7 million. And with all the ad time completely sold out on NBC, not every company is able to participate. However, Fatburger has come up with a different route. According to The Fast Food Post, the burger chain headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, plans to give away 56 of its original burgers every hour during the 56th NFL championship game.
Fatburger doesn't care if you are rooting for the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals or the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams. Everyone can play. Per QRS Magazine, FAT Brands CEO, Andy Wiederhorn explained, "This year, we wanted to up our game and reward our guests with free Fatburgers, all while not missing any of the action. At Fatburger, all of our fans are winners and we thought it would be only fitting to show them some extra appreciation by kicking things up a notch with some juicy burgers to enjoy from the sidelines." But, even if the fans are "all" winners, not all of their victories can include one of these free burgers.
Fatburger will post codes on Instagram
The Fatburger website describes its original burger as "the sandwich that made us famous." Described as a "built-to-order" burger, it clocks in at a third of a pound and can be topped with tomatoes, lettuce, relish, pickles, mustard, and mayo. If a fan wants to be a part of the Fatburger team that wins some of these sandwiches, what should they do? An announcement published by QRS Magazine shares that they would need to be on the look for a special code that Fatburger's social media manager will post "every hour on the brand's Instagram stories."
What do fans do once they have one of these ultra-secret codes? Redeem it online at the Fatburger website. However, the codes can only be used on Super Bowl Sunday between 6:30 p.m. EST and 9:30 p.m. EST. And much like the big game, participants can only win once that night. That means one Fatburger per customer and only at participating franchises. The QRS Magazine post also notes that you cannot combine this "offer with other discounts or coupons and no substitutions or add-ons included."