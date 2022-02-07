Instagram Is Divided Over This Keto-Friendly Cinnamon Toast Cereal At Costco

Has Costco done it again? Some people don't seem to think so. When Costco finds account Costco_doesitagain highlighted Cinnamon Toast Catalina Crunch in an Instagram post, they presumably have expected less division in the reactions. According to the Catalina Crunch website, the cereal consists of plant proteins and is billed as keto-friendly, gluten-free, low in carbs, 100% vegan, and high in fiber. What's more, it has zero sugar, no GMO ingredients, and no grain. One might not expect pushback based on those features.

But then comes the but. To eat, perchance to taste – ay, there's the rub. For in that feature list what taste may come, when we shovel in mouthfuls of the stuff, must give us pause. Or, as one person put it without resorting to a parody of Shakespeare, "Don't recommend, it's absolutely awful and void of any flavor." "Horrible after taste," another agreed. A third wrote, "This tastes like cardboard." And more and more piled in stories of trying it but failing to finish the first bowl of cereal.

However, many others also liked the taste. "This stuff tastes so good!" one stated. "I don't understand the hate — must be people who like extremely sugar-loaded cereal. This stuff is perfect." Many contented themselves with something in the vein of "I love it!"