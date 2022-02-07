This Funny Sign At Starbucks Has Reddit Talking About Medicine Balls

Starbucks has a wide variety of syrups, flavorings, and bases that can be customized and combined to make your perfect drink of choice, and many fans are captivated by a particular creation with a bit of a misleading moniker deemed the "Medicine Ball." In regards to this beverage, the Starbucks Reddit community seems to have had enough.

For those who may not be familiar, as Taste of Home explains, a Medicine Ball drink at Starbucks consists of steamed lemonade, hot water, a bit of honey, and a teabag each of Jade Citrus Mint green tea and Peach Tranquility tea. So many customers were ordering the off-menu creation that Starbucks decided to add it to the menu, but it's listed as a Honey Citrus Mint Tea.

Despite this menu addition, many still request the drink by its colloquial name, and it seems enough people who order it, are confused by what it actually is, forcing one set of baristas to make a sign clarifying the matter. The sign states that despite the drink's nickname, it doesn't actually contain any medicine (via Reddit).