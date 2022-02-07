This Funny Sign At Starbucks Has Reddit Talking About Medicine Balls
Starbucks has a wide variety of syrups, flavorings, and bases that can be customized and combined to make your perfect drink of choice, and many fans are captivated by a particular creation with a bit of a misleading moniker deemed the "Medicine Ball." In regards to this beverage, the Starbucks Reddit community seems to have had enough.
For those who may not be familiar, as Taste of Home explains, a Medicine Ball drink at Starbucks consists of steamed lemonade, hot water, a bit of honey, and a teabag each of Jade Citrus Mint green tea and Peach Tranquility tea. So many customers were ordering the off-menu creation that Starbucks decided to add it to the menu, but it's listed as a Honey Citrus Mint Tea.
Despite this menu addition, many still request the drink by its colloquial name, and it seems enough people who order it, are confused by what it actually is, forcing one set of baristas to make a sign clarifying the matter. The sign states that despite the drink's nickname, it doesn't actually contain any medicine (via Reddit).
The Starbucks Medicine Ball has Reddit users annoyed
One Reddit user took to the Starbucks subreddit and shared a simple picture that appeared to be taken at a Starbucks location. In it, two baristas are near a cash register with a sign affixed to the see-through barrier in front of them. Scrawled in marker on the back of, what appears to be, Target receipt paper, the sign proclaims "no medicine balls," followed by "it's a tea not actual medicine." The image was shared with a post title that said "I understand this sign on a deeper level."
As you can imagine, the comments flooded in from Reddit users, many of whom are baristas sharing their own Medicine Ball experiences. Several commented about how individuals ordering the particular beverage are causing Starbucks locations to run out of honey and agave, given how many they want to put in their "medicinal" beverages. One user shared "We actually stopped offering agave because of this."
The Redditors share that many customers don't actually know this drink is not medicine, and one frustrated Reddit user wrote, "I'm so sorry for all the Karen's out there that try to make this seem like medicine and just generally act like jerks," while another tries to quell the storm saying "we all know the customers are crazy, just smile, nod, and laugh about it later."