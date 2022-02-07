Here's When Southwest Airlines Plans To Offer In-Flight Alcohol Again

Do you have some drink tickets burning a hole in your travel wallet? Southwest Airlines has some good news for you. In 2020, the airline was "first major U.S. airline" to suspend "inflight service," except for canned water (per USA Today). In a recent Southwest Airlines press release, the company announced it will resume its "full menu of on-board beverage options" on February 16, 2022. On "flights of 176 miles or more," passengers will have a robust beverage menu including a variety of sodas, juices, and select alcoholic options. Alcoholic options include beers, wines, and liquors.

Although some passengers might be ready to pop open a cold one, not everyone is excited to see the alcohol start flowing again. In a recent CNN article, a representative for the Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants' union said the change has "great potential to increase customer non-compliance and misconduct issues." While unruly behavior might become a hot topic on a news cycle, flight attendants are living that situation in real life.

Alcohol consumption and mask mandates have been a debated topic within the travel industry. In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) urged airports to curtail the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages when reports showed that over-consumption leads to unruly passengers and disturbances during travel, according to the Washington Post. While some people might like to start the unwinding before the plane arrives at its final destination, sipping in the friendly skies might not necessarily be a bubbly experience for everyone onboard.