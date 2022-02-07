Why You Won't See Jon Favreau On Season 2 Of Roy Choi's Broken Bread - Exclusive

No doubt about it – producing "Broken Bread" has been a rewarding experience for Roy Choi, particularly when he reflects upon his growth as a producer from the pilot to the second season. "I think of myself as a 'television person' in front of the camera. I think I grew between Season 1 and Season 2, I got out of my head a little bit and I became a little more comfortable with blocking and knowing where the camera is and being more of a television host, and finding that energy level that I could give to the screen," Choi said during a recent Mashed interview.

As transformative as that may have been, however, Choi admitted that he does missing creating content with his often partner Jon Favreau. "We miss each other. So I see him a lot, but we just miss hanging out and cooking together, but he's a little busy right now," Choi said. Fortunately, Favreau's easy-flowing creativity means that, even with a packed schedule, he's still able to give his all to the next season of "The Chef Show." As Choi said, "So yeah, whenever he has a moment, Jon sometimes–[can] get that inspiration within the next five minutes. So he could call me after this and say, 'Let's get back in the kitchen,'" Choi said. "So I'm just always ready and waiting for him!"

Watch new episodes of "Broken Bread" on KCET and Tastemade.