The Food NFL Quarterback Mac Jones Says He Enjoys 'Too Much'

Mac Jones, in case you're not up on your NFL rosters, is the quarterback for the New England Patriots, a team that – like 30 other teams – will not be playing in the Super Bowl this year. As SB Nation reports, the Patriots tapped out early, falling to the Bills in the Wild Card round. This means that Jones, along with millions of other Americans, will likely be watching the big game from his couch.

We don't know what Jones' game day menu will be. Is he a wings man, or more of a chili guy? Massachusetts, on the whole, favors a bowl of red. But the Florida Times-Union says Jones is originally from Florida, where people are more into wings. Jones also played for the University of Alabama, and that state likes a nice steak dinner on game day. While we're not sure what Jones' football watching snack of choice may be, his pre-game meal is a doozy: NESN says he always has steak, eggs, and spaghetti before he plays. After the game, though, he's all about rewarding (or consoling) himself with a sweet treat. As Jones admitted in an ESPN interview (via Twitter), there is one particular dessert he may be just a tad too fond of.