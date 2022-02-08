Instagram Is Raining Hearts On This Video Of Joanna Gaines' Son Skiing

Some people are natural athletes. Joanna Gaines' recent Instagram post featuring her young son, Crew, skiing might just prove that. The video post, which as of this writing has over 268,000 likes, shows members of the Gaines family hitting the ski slopes. The tiniest family member is an adorably bundled-up Crew, who's shown wearing toddler-sized ski gear. With a bit of assistance, the child holds his own on the snow, seeming to easily navigate the hills. Other members of the Gaines crew, including Joanna's jeans-clad husband Chip, appear pretty comfortable sliding along the frozen terrain as well. But the same can't be said of Chip's "Fixer Upper" co-star.

Joanna, who was presumably the designated recorder, captioned the post, "They all ski circles around me – I'm just going to stick to my roller skates," in an apparent nod to her New Year's resolution to roller skate more. Instagrammers took to the comments to applaud Crew's talent and aww over the cuteness overload. "Holy cow! Crew is killing it!" wrote one user, while another chimed in, "Omg! Is this adorable or what? How old is he? Wasn't he just born? Why oh why do they grow up so fast?!?!?"