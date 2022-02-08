Yelp Is Hiring A Chief Pizza Officer - Here's How To Apply

Last year's National Pizza Day brought with it scores of deals on pizza in all its iterations, from the most traditional of slices to Einstein's pizza bagels to Quest's low-sugar, high-protein personal pies. This year's National Pizza Day is being celebrated on Wednesday, February 9, and we'll be covering all the deals, of course. But for the moment, it would seem remiss not to alert you to the fact that crowd-sourced review platform Yelp has come up with a most ingenious way to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of this auspicious, crowd-pleasing, pizza-loving "holiday" (via National Day Archives). And it involves paid work, per Yelp.

"In celebration of National Pizza Day on February 9, Yelp is launching a search for its first-ever Chief Pizza Officer, who will serve as the authority on all things pizza, from deep dish to Detroit style, pizza cones to personal pan," Yelp informed Mashed via press release. This is not a sweepstake. Rather, the winner will be selected by judges based on the quality of their official entry materials (which we'll get into below). And the prize will be an actual job — a six-month consultancy with Yelp paying the lump sum of $25,000.

If you consider yourself a pizza aficionado with a knack for storytelling — and you have some time on your schedule over the next six months to obsess over pizza for the sweet sum of $25,000, then here is everything you need to know.