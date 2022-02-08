Jack In The Box Has A Cheesy New Flavor Of Tiny Tacos

Have you ever sat down to a plate full of tacos and thought, "Wow, I really wish these were adorably small, deep-fried, and came with a creamy dipping sauce?" Well, as it turns out, someone at the Jack In The Box headquarters did, and thus, the Tiny Taco was born.

Initially introduced at a select set of the fast food chain's locations in 2019, the crunchy, bite-sized snacks were officially rolled out to Jack In The Box restaurants nationwide during the early months of 2020 (via Houston Culture Map). They were sold in quantities of 15 with a Creamy Avocado Lime Sauce and were also accompanied on the menu by a souped-up version called Loaded Tiny Tacos that, according to Food Beast, came topped with shredded lettuce, hot sauce, and nacho cheese.

As with some miniature versions of beloved foods (see Mini M&M's or Bagel Bites), Jack In The Box's Tiny Tacos proved to be fairly popular with customers. This not only secured them a permanent spot on the menu but also led to the eatery releasing a few more takes on the mini munchy, including a cheesy new version that Chew Boom reports debuted this week.