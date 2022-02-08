Ferrero's 2022 Valentine's Day Collection Has Something For Every Chocolate Lover

Mention of Valentine's Day usually brings to mind bouquets of flowers, teddy bears clutching little hearts, store-bought cards, and boxes upon boxes of chocolates. Even though these romantic gestures seem commonplace to us now, they're actually relatively recent additions to the centuries-old holiday.

According to BBC News, Valentine's Day has been celebrated since the year A.D. 496, inspired by a Roman springtime festival. However, exchanging chocolates on Valentine's Day was unheard of until the late 1800s and only firmly established itself as a tradition in the U.S. around the time of World War I.

Ferrero Rocher chocolates entered the scene in the second half of the 20th century, dazzling everyone with their shiny wrappers. Today, Fererro is the third-largest chocolate manufacturer in the world, says Forbes, and shows no sign of slowing. To celebrate this year's Valentine's Day, Ferrero is bringing back some fan favorites, as well as introducing some new sweet treats.