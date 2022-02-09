Guy Fieri Just Invited His Fans To Be Featured On Flavortown

There are probably plenty of Guy Fieri fans who have wanted to be residents of Flavortown, which Food Network defines as "a mythical place, a state of mind, where fun and food meet in perfect harmony." Fieri says Flavortown was created to give "iconic food items" and "iconic food moments" a place to live. The town even has its own laws, made by Mayor Fieri, of course. They include "more bacon is always a good choice" and "always use sauce with authority." They're not exactly as groundbreaking as the Code of Hammurabi but are probably much better-suited for breaking bread.

Flavortown has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and "Guy's Grocery Games" and only continues to grow in popularity with its own social media accounts; @flavortownusa, for example, has 81,000 followers on Instagram. Guy Fieri is now drawing on fans' love of Flavortown to create a new opportunity: the chance to be a "resident."