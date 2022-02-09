Instagram Is Drooling Over Bobby Boyd's Easy Super Bowl Snack

Fans just can't get enough of Bobby Boyd's "cheese bomb" post, chiming in with replies like "Ok I can handle that recipe!!! I'm on it!" and "Fun way to make such appetizing cheese bombs. Your videos are beautiful and cheerful, I love them." Many users applaud both the simple concoction and the chef, with comments such as "I will definitely be making this! Great idea!" and "You are amazing and love your videos!!"

Boyd tapped into his love for Babybel cheese to make these simple, air-fried bombs and the recipe really resonated with his followers. Boyd also shared the same recipe on his website for anyone who wants to follow along but needs more time than the Instagram video offers.

We can't confirm or deny this, but Boyd may have gotten the idea from a viral TikTok recipe for similar Babybel bombs that require home cooks to air fry the snacks (per Salty Side Dish). Either way, the word's out on Boyd's cheese bombs, and from the looks of them, they probably stack up nicely against the original. If you need a new Super Bowl side to wow your guests, these are easy (and cheesy) enough to try.