The Today Show's Joy Bauer Explains Why Eggs Are The Perfect Pandemic Food - Exclusive

When you think of "pandemic foods," your mind might go straight to sourdough bread or banana bread — and takeout containers for days. While those starchy, crave-worthy options sure made sense when we were all in quarantine and wiping down our groceries the minute we got them home, according to "The Today Show" health correspondent Joy Bauer, we've now reached a new juncture in this enduring global health crisis, one where rising costs and supply shortages are changing what we eat.

For that reason, eggs are the perfect food to eat in this most recent phase, Bauer told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "With the pandemic, prices across the board with food have exponentially increased, and also accessibility. Eggs are such a comfortable go-to for so many people," she explained. "I think that 2022 is literally going to be the year of the egg. Everybody is embracing eggs, and it's not really a surprise."

Bauer further pointed out they are a great option if you're not venturing out to restaurants and trying to save money, too. "They're versatile, they're budget-friendly, they're accessible, and they work with a bazillion different recipes — obviously for breakfast, whether it's scrambled or poached or omelets or frittatas. But honestly I have breakfast for dinner probably two to three nights a week. I also whip them into so many desserts and so many sides," she said. "I've been embracing eggs forever."