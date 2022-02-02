How Joy Bauer Really Feels About Being On The Today Show - Exclusive

The other flipside is a lot of people get to meet her, too. After all, who doesn't love recognizing a celebrity on the street? For Joy Bauer, that thrill goes both ways. "There's no more rewarding feeling than walking down the street ... and having people come up to me and say, 'Hey, my husband is off of his statin medications, thanks to some of your tips!' Or, 'I finally dropped a some pounds and feel more comfortable in my skin,' or, 'I have more energy than I ever had before,' or 'My kids are eating broccoli thanks to you!'" Bauer revealed. "That is just the best, and I never take it for granted."

Indeed, the health and wellness expert feels as if she hit the career lottery when it comes to her job. "I think first, from the health standpoint, what a privilege, what an honor, that I have a media platform that reaches millions and millions of people with a realistic and practical and manageable message of health," she said. "And I have to tell you, I think I have the best job in the world!"

