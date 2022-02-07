The Most Popular Super Bowl Snack, According To Instacart

Super Bowl LVI is upon us and it's one of the biggest sporting events of the year that is sure to garner attention from football fans, the media, and, of course, food and beverage companies. Big brands often shell out tons of money for fun, creative commercials in an attempt to outdo the competition. Frito-Lay and Pepsi already set the bar high by releasing an early Super Bowl ad starring some of your favorite NFL players, and the Greek yogurt brand, Oikos, did the same.

But it's not just the entertaining commercials fans look forward to each year, it's also the food itself. UFCW notes that Superbowl Sunday is the "second-highest day of food consumption" in America, right behind Thanksgiving. With so many tasty options to choose from like finger foods, specialty dips, and apps, Super Bowl Sunday is a nice payday for major food companies and local businesses. After all, Americans consume over 12 million pizzas on this day alone.

But with so many traditional Super Bowl snacks, we have to wonder, is one more popular than another? The short answer is yes.