Topo Chico Wants To Send Your Ex A Cactus This Valentine's Day

There are plenty of brands that have deals for Valentine's Day, and you can take advantage of them with your Valentine's date. Bonne Maman is selling a Valentine's Day jam box (via She Knows), and chains like Hard Rock Cafe have special menus for the holiday (via Facebook). Although you probably don't want to think about your ex on Valentine's Day, there is one promotion Topo Chico is running that might make that a little fun.

Although Topo Chico is a hard seltzer brand, you won't be giving away any tasty alcoholic beverages to your ex. According to a press release sent to Mashed, Topo Chico is giving fans the chance to have the company send their exes a mini cactus. The company's website also explains that the cactus comes with a commemorative card to make your message clear. If thinking about your ex makes you feel all prickly, then this could be a fun way to express your feelings.